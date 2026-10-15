Ready for Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat?

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Manoj Bajpaiyee in Gajab Raat.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

is all set to entertain us with, a thriller about a corrupt cop dealing with his conscience.Produced by, the film is directed by. It also starsandThe film was earlier titled, but it ran into controversy after the Brahmin community took offence.Neeraj and Manoj issued apologies at the time, and changed the film's title.Manoj plays a corrupt cop, whose plans for a money-making night goes for a toss when an injured girl is thrown out of a moving car. As he investigates the matter, he gets pulled into huge criminal conspiracy.will stream on Netflix from October 23.