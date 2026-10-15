Ready for Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat?

Manoj Bajpaiyee in Gajab Raat.
Manoj Bajpayee
is all set to entertain us with Gajab Raat
, a thriller about a corrupt cop dealing with his conscience.
Produced by Neeraj Pandey
, the film is directed by Ritesh Shah
. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta
and Kiku Sharda
.
The film was earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat
, but it ran into controversy after the Brahmin community took offence.
Neeraj and Manoj issued apologies at the time, and changed the film's title.
Manoj plays a corrupt cop, whose plans for a money-making night goes for a toss when an injured girl is thrown out of a moving car. As he investigates the matter, he gets pulled into huge criminal conspiracy.Gajab Raat
will stream on Netflix from October 23.
-- REDIFF MOVIES