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Ready for Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat?

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Manoj Bajpaiyee in Gajab Raat.
Manoj Bajpaiyee in Gajab Raat.

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to entertain us with Gajab Raat, a thriller about a corrupt cop dealing with his conscience.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film is directed by Ritesh Shah. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta and Kiku Sharda.

The film was earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat, but it ran into controversy after the Brahmin community took offence.

Neeraj and Manoj issued apologies at the time, and changed the film's title.

Manoj plays a corrupt cop, whose plans for a money-making night goes for a toss when an injured girl is thrown out of a moving car. As he investigates the matter, he gets pulled into huge criminal conspiracy.

Gajab Raat will stream on Netflix from October 23.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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