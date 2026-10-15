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Raghav Juyal to lead Remo D'Souza's Any Body Can Dream

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Juyal/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Juyal/Instagram
Remo D'Souza's dance-based franchise, ABCD, has gone from Any Body Can Dance to Any Body Can Dream. Raghav Juyal, whose career has been on the rise thanks to his performances in Kill, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and, more recently, The Paradise, is playing the lead in the film.

The actor announced the news on Instagram with a picture of himself holding the film's clapboard, confirming that Remo is returning as director. 'Today, I begin the most important film of my career. Not because it's the biggest, but because I saw it, dreamed of it, and lived it in my mind 12-13 years ago.'

He went on to explain why headlining Any Body Can Dream was particularly meaningful, bringing his journey full circle. 'It's a reminder that when you keep working towards something, manifest it, and live it long before it becomes reality, sometimes the universe finds a way to make it happen. What makes it even more magical is that today, I'm the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines.' 

The former Dance India Dance Season 1 contestant previously featured in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D in supporting roles, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor headlining both films. So that's quite the job 'promotion', we must say!

Any Body Can Dream is produced by Remo and Liselle Remo D'Souza, Ronnie Screwvala, Mukesh Chhabra, Amit Chandrra and Jigyasa Sharma.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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