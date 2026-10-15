Protests by organisation with history of mob violence: Delhi police on its 'action'

12:35

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has told the Supreme Court that the police took timely and proportionate action within the law to prevent a major public order crisis during recent protests in the national capital.



In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Kumar also tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology in a contempt case linked to the police response to the demonstrations. He said the preventive measures taken on October 10, when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a protest, were guided by intelligence inputs and an assessment of the situation on the ground.



The commissioner referred to several steps taken by the police administration, including the regulation of Delhi Metro services, and said these were necessary to maintain peace and prevent any disruption of public order.



The measures, he said, were taken keeping in mind the sensitivities associated with Delhi being the national capital.



"No police administration can permit any breach of public order in the national capital, particularly when a call is given by an organisation with a recent history of mob violence, destruction of public and private property, and incidents resulting in injuries to several individuals and the subsequent events of October 6, 7 and 8," the affidavit stated.



Kumar also said that despite the police administration's bona fide efforts, an incorrect narrative was being circulated about the action taken by the force.



The affidavit was submitted in connection with contempt proceedings over the alleged violation of the Supreme Court's direction that Metro and train services in Delhi should not be subjected to a "complete prohibition" in view of the protest planned for October 10.