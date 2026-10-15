Price band for Jio Platforms IPO revealed...

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after Jio Platforms Ltd, the company's digital and telecom arm, announced a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end of the band, the issue could raise around Rs 30,213 crore, making it the largest IPO in India.On the BSE, Reliance Industries shares gained 2.85 per cent to trade at Rs 1,209.50. The stock rose 2.97 per cent to the same price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Subscription will open on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23. Bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for Monday, October 19, according to regulatory filings by Reliance Industries.The price band was cleared by the IPO committee of Jio Platforms' board at a meeting held on Wednesday, the filing said.Eligible employees applying under the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of Rs 54 per share.Investors will have to bid for a minimum of 12 shares, with additional bids allowed in multiples of 12. At the upper price of Rs 1,119 per share, a single lot will cost Rs 13,428.