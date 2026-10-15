President Murmu accepts Union minister Murugan's resignation

19:01

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignation of Union minister L Murugan, her office said.



Murugan, who resigned as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday, said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wanted to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP in the state.



"The President of India, as advised by the prime minister, has accepted the resignation of Dr L Murugan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.



This was the third resignation of a Minister of State (MoS) from the Council of Ministers after George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu, who quit in June and July respectively after they were not renominated for Rajya Sabha elections by the BJP.