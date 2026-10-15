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'Prahaar' not my biopic: Ujjwal Nikam on Rajkummar Rao film

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Senior lawyer and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam/File image
Senior lawyer and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam/File image
Senior lawyer and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam opened up about Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar, clarifying that the film is not his biopic, but a courtroom drama centred on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao in the role of Nikam, explores the legal battle that followed the attacks and the challenges involved in bringing the accused to justice through the judicial system.

Speaking to ANI about the film, Nikam said that director Avinash Arun and the producers at Maddock Films approached him with the idea of depicting the landmark trial and the questions surrounding its legal proceedings.

"It's not my biopic. This whole movie is about what happened in court after Ajmal Kasab was caught and arrested, and the trial that followed," Nikam said.

Recalling his conversation with the filmmakers, Nikam said he initially questioned the idea of making a film about a lawyer's life.

"I asked them, 'What kind of movie will you make about a lawyer's life? Nothing much has ever happened in our lives. There's no dancing or much singing. Still, you want to make a movie?" he recalled.

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