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'Power to detain is not power to silence Ankita's parents'

Thu, 15 October 2026
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14:07
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday questioned the government's handling of peaceful protests, asking whether it had abandoned accountability and was using detention to silence those demanding answers. His remarks came after CJP activists were sent to judicial custody and the parents of Ankita Bhandari were detained.

In a post on X, Tharoor said peaceful demonstrators and grieving parents should not be treated as threats. He stressed that the right to protest was guaranteed by the Constitution and could not be made conditional on the government's approval.

"Has the Government so completely abandoned its duty of accountability that it now relies on detention to silence those who demand it? At Jantar Mantar, young citizens exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest, even while waving the national Tricolour, find themselves in judicial custody. At India Gate, the grieving parents of Ankita Bhandari, seeking justice for their daughter, are detained at 4 in the morning, alongside Congress workers who stood in solidarity with them," Tharoor wrote.

He added that peaceful protesters and parents seeking justice should not be treated as offenders or security threats.

"A protester is not an offender. A grieving parent is not a threat. The distinction should not need explaining to those entrusted with governing," he said.

The Congress MP also questioned the grounds for the police action, asking what threat peaceful protesters posed to public order and why parents already coping with the loss of their daughter had been subjected to such treatment.

Tharoor maintained that the constitutional right to protest could not depend on whether those in power agreed with the demands being raised.

-- REDIFF NEWS


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