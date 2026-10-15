NDMC to close Central Park, Connaught Place for public on Friday, Saturday

Ahead of the CJP protest on Saturday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the closure of Central Park, Connaught Place, for the general public on Friday and Saturday.
The civic body in a statement said that the closure of the two places is due to administrative reasons.
Interestingly, the Delhi high court on Thursday refused to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at the Connaught Place Central Park on October 16, even as it took on record the police's assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate and control their activity.