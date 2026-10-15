Mumbai police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India by Oct 28

The Mumbai Police has reportedly issued a 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. The actor, who reportedly holds an American passport, was detained on Saturday during a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has reportedly been initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite being a foreign national.

After his detention, Khan shared a photograph apparently showing him inside a police van, captioning it, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."

Speaking to the media, he said he had joined the protest as a Mumbai resident, without any specific demands, and questioned restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of public voices.