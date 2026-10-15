Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' to drop on November 4

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Image: @primevideo/ Instagram





-- REDIFF NEWS

Prime Video will release, the first authorised scripted series about the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, on November 4, Amazon MGM Studios and the streaming platform announced on Thursday.All episodes of the series will be available simultaneously in more than 240 countries and territories.The announcement was accompanied by the release of the official trailer and key art.Newcomer Jaalen Best plays Ali, who was born Cassius Clay, in the series.The Greatest traces his journey from a young boxer in Louisville to a global sporting and cultural icon. It explores the fights that established his championship credentials and the convictions that shaped his public life.The cast also includes Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr, Dana Gourrier as Odessa 'Bird' Clay, Kai Parham as Rudy Clay, Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee and Michael Ealy as Malcolm X.Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, is the show's executive producer. Ben Watkins, known for Cross and Hand of God , created the series, serves as an executive producer and is its showrunner.Born in 1942, Ali became one of the most celebrated heavyweight boxers in history. After converting to Islam, he rejected his birth name and adopted Muhammad Ali.His opposition to the Vietnam War led him to refuse military induction, resulting in a draft-evasion conviction and the loss of his boxing titles. He successfully challenged the conviction.Ali disclosed in 1984 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's syndrome. He died in 2016, aged 74.The series is being presented as the first authorised scripted television account of Ali's life, with his wife's involvement as executive producer.