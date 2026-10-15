Modi meets Asian Games medal winners; lauds strong performance

18:48

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's Asian Games medal-winners, including the gold-winning men's and women's cricket teams, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here and was presented with memorabilia ranging from signed jerseys to a bow from 17-year-old archery sensation Kumkum Mohod.



The PM posed for pictures with the contingent that was accompanied by top officials of the sports bodies, including International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah.



"You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tri-colour fly high. That's why your success is not just yours but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country," the PM said in his address to the medal winners.



India won 85 medals at the games, including 21 gold.



"I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold," Modi said lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.