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Manipur: 84 BSF jawans hospitalised for 'food poisoning'

Thu, 15 October 2026
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19:06
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Eighty-four Border Security Force personnel posted in Manipur were admitted to a hospital in Imphal on Thursday for suspected food poisoning after having breakfast, an official said.

The personnel had arrived here from elsewhere on Wednesday, and they were staying at a construction site at Lamshang in Imphal West district.

They had consumed "puri and alu sabji" in the morning at around 8.30 am, following which they started vomiting.

The border guards were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) around 1 pm, an official of the hospital said.

"The BSF personnel were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their condition is now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning," the official said.

"There are no signs of their health deteriorating, and tests are being conducted to ascertain what caused the food poisoning," RIMS Medical Superintendent in charge M Rameshwar told the media.

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