Man who escaped digital arrest mastermind behind Rs 150 crore cyber fraud

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 36-year-old graphic designer who many years ago narrowly escaped "digital arrest", has been arrested for allegedly creating a malicious software.The Mumbai police said on October 15 that this software was then used by cybercriminals to defraud 9,673 people across India of nearly Rs 150 crore.Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Indore, has arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell for allegedly developing and supplying malicious APK (Android Package Kit) files to cyber fraud networks operating out of Bihar and Jharkhand.A senior police officer informed that five years ago, Gupta closely escaped a digital arrest scam.However, Gupta later spotted a business opportunity and reached out to the fraudsters.He offered them custom-built APK files that act as digital 'remote controls' to compromise target smartphones.According to the police, Gupta used his coding skills to disguise the files as applications for government and utility services, credit card updates and PM Kisan Yojana portals. Infected applications could later be used to gain remote access to phones and steal information.The investigation began after a senior citizen from Mumbai's Byculla area lodged a complaint on August 13 this year.Technical analysis of the phone led the police to Gupta in Indore.The police have alleged that Gupta rented servers from various companies to host the malicious files and sold them for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 each.Police said 1,074 complaints linked to the alleged fraud had been registered on the national cybercrime portal, including 142 in Maharashtra and 36 in Mumbai.