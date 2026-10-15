Maharashtra to make six minimum age for Class 1 admission from 2030-31

22:39

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Maharashtra will make six years the minimum age for admission to Class 1 from 2030-31 academic year, an official said on Thursday.



As per a government resolution issued by the School Education Department, children must have completed the prescribed minimum age by June 30 of the relevant year.



The criteria will be introduced in phases, starting with nursery admissions in 2027-28 academic year, the GR said.



Children will have to be at least three years old for admission to Nursery or Balvatika-1 from 2027-28, four years old for Junior KG or Balvatika-2 from 2028-29, and five years old for Senior KG or Balvatika-3 from 2029-30, the GR said.



The minimum age of six years for Class 1 admission will come into effect from 2030-31, it added.



As per the government, different age cut-off dates were being followed for Class 1 admissions in schools affiliated with the state board, CBSE, ICSE and IB. There was no uniform minimum age requirement for admission to pre-primary classes, it pointed out.