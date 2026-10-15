Maharashtra MLC polls: Mahayuti will win all 5 seats, says Shinde

23:58

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the Mahayuti alliance will win all five seats in the Legislative Council elections.



The ruling alliance was contesting the polls together, barring a few exceptions, he added.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Navratri event in Pune, Shinde said the Shiv Sena had extended support to independent candidate Sachin Sanap in the Pune Division Teachers constituency.



Polls to the Pune Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers constituencies will take place on October 23, while votes will be counted on October 27. Registered graduates and teachers residing in the respective constituencies are eligible to vote.



Asked about Opposition criticism of the assistance provided to farmers amid drought, Shinde said these leaders have no work except criticising the government.