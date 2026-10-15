Maha man kills wife, injures mother-in-law before dying by suicide

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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





-- REDIFF NEWS



When Deepali's mother, Kamalabai Prabhakar Paikrao, 45, intervened in an attempt to save her daughter, Vishal allegedly turned on her, using the same wooden object to assault her. Kamalabai suffered serious injuries to her head, face and both hands, the official added.



Kamalabai's husband and son arrived at the scene, took her to hospital and alerted the police about the incident.



Vishal was later found hanging from a tree some distance from the house, the police official said.



The police registered a case on Thursday morning and launched an investigation into the incident.

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband. He also seriously injured her mother before dying by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, police said on October 15, Thursday.The incident took place late on Wednesday evening at a farm in Kharwad village. The woman, Deepali Vishal Dongre, had been staying with her parents for the past few months because of strained relations with her husband, Vishal Santosh Dongre.Vishal, a resident of Dhanora Jahangir village in Kalamnuri tehsil, arrived at his in-laws' farm at around 6 pm on Wednesday. An argument reportedly broke out over Deepali's decision to remain with her parents rather than return with him.During the altercation, Vishal allegedly attacked his wife with a wooden plank taken from an old cot, striking her on the head, stomach and face. She sustained serious injuries and died, a police official said.