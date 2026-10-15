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Krithi Shetty To Make Bollywood Debut

Thu, 15 October 2026
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16:22
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram
Upenna actor Krithi Shetty is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, produced by none other than Rohit Shetty.

The romantic entertainer is directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has worked with Rohit Shetty for 17 years.

Krithi had a minor role as a student in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 in 2019. She went on to star in Telugu and Tamil films.

Her Telugu debut Uppena (2021) won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was also seen in the Tamil film Custody (2023).

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