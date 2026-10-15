Kirti Kulhari's Kinaare To Premiere At Dharamshala

14:36

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhar and Rajeev Siddhartha in Kinaare

Kirti Kulhari's maiden feature production, Kinaare, will premiere at the 15th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) later this month.





Written and directed by the Qadri brothers (Akbar Qadri and Azam Qadri), the film also features Rajeev Siddhartha, Alka Amin and Ravi Taneja.





Kinaare follows Amina (played by Kirti), a single woman whose life is devoted to caring for her aging parents and tending to her home. Her routine is disturbed when she gets a surprise visit from her cousin (Azam) after 15 years, unearthing a past that once fractured the family.





‘Kinaare is a film that happens to be my first child as a producer, and that will always remain special,’ says Kirti. 'It’s a script that really resonated with me. It’s a simple, heartwarming, and subtle film. I find all these adjectives in Iranian films — which I’ve always really loved — so when something like this came to me, I knew I had to make it.'





Kirti, who has been acting for more than a decade, said producing is not an easy task, especially if one’s trying to make a film themselves.





'This is exactly how I wanted to make this film: independently, make it the way I see it, the way we all see it collectively. It’s amazing that each and every member of the film has come together, believing in the script, and stood by my side purely for the passion of cinema, for the sole reason of being a part of the film for what it is. So I’m very proud and happy to have brought something like Kinaare for the world to see.'





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