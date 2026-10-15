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Keralam man flies drone over rail bridge, does community service

Thu, 15 October 2026
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11:34
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

A young man from Keralam has been ordered to perform one day of community service and fined Rs 3,000 for flying a drone without permission over the Edava–Kappil railway bridge in Keralam, said a statement by the Southern Railway authorities.

According to a statement issued by the railway authorities, the man was convicted under provisions of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, and the Railways Act, 1989, for unauthorised entry onto railway property and public nuisance.

The drone was used to record a video footage of the area, which is considered as highly picturesque, and connects the sea and the backwaters. 
The court, however, highlighted that there were several potential risks posed by unauthorised drone operations to public safety, railway infrastructure, electrical installations.

The Southern Railway said that alongside the fine, the court imposed a one-day community service order, warning that the man's failure to pay the penalty would result in imprisonment.

The case has prompted a renewed warning from the railway authorities against entering restricted railway premises for photography, videography or drone operations without the necessary authorisation.

The Southern Railway has urged members of the public to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks, bridges and other restricted areas, even when the intention is to capture scenic views.

“Drone filming involving railway property must be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary permissions from the competent authorities,” it said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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