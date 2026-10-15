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After three days of the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag and fighting for change.



In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "It's Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav's illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail.""Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag," the post further read.



A day earlier, Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue.



Following their detention, Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody, party member Ajinkya Shinde said, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.



Delhi Police said it arrested three CJP activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities.



According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises.