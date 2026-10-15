Indian-origin govt employee charged with stalking

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





Sinha has been remanded in custody, and the case has been adjourned till November 4.





-- REDIFF NEWS



An Australian government employee of Indian origin has been remanded in custody after a court in Canberra refused bail over allegations that he stalked a woman.He also reportedly threatened to use government databases to access information about her family.Suyash Sinha, 31, was arrested on Tuesday following a police raid on his home, ABC News has reported.He appeared before the court on October 14, where special magistrate Lucinda Wilson, citing the risk to the complainant's safety and well-being as "too great", rejected his bail plea.Sinha became an Australian citizen only last week.Media reports said he met the woman through a dating app in January, after which he continued messaging her even after she rejected his advances.In August, he allegedly described what the woman was wearing while she was shopping at a supermarket.The woman later agreed to meet him at a pub so she could ask him to stop contacting her.Sinha reportedly said he worked in finance for the Canberra government and named one of her siblings, claiming that anyone could be "looked up in government systems".Further, the woman reportedly received multiple friend requests from social media accounts with intimidating usernames, forcing her to approach the police in September.The judge told Sinha that the woman had shown no interest in a relationship during the 10 months since he first contacted her. "But you did not give up. Ever," she said, according to Region Canberra.