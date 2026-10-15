Indian missions in touch with families of 3 killed in Germany fire

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"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief."



All three of them " identified by their families in India as Sivin Johny, Nova Sabu and Sheela Joy" were from Kerala. Their families and public representatives in the southern state have stepped up efforts to bring home their mortal remains.

The Indian embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with the families of three Indian nationals killed in a fire in Germany and are extending all necessary assistance, the embassy said.In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, the embassy said all three victims, two women and a man, were studying in Germany.The incident, which occurred in Bochum in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was under investigation by German authorities, it said."Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany," the Indian mission said in its post on X."Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities," it added.