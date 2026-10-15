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India working to bring back 4 nationals rescued in Ethiopia

Thu, 15 October 2026
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19:36
A view of Indian embassy in Ethiopia/Image courtesy X
A view of Indian embassy in Ethiopia/Image courtesy X
India is making efforts to facilitate the safe return of four Indian nationals who were kidnapped in Ethiopia last month and were rescued by local law enforcement agencies a few days later, the Indian embassy in Addis Ababa said on Thursday.

"Four Indian nationals from Punjab, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia on the night of September 25, 2026, were rescued by the Ethiopian law enforcement agencies on October 1, 2026. All four are safe," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said that it had remained in constant contact with local authorities to facilitate their rescue and ensure their well-being.

"Following the grant of consular access, consular officers from the Embassy met the nationals on October 14, 2026, and provided necessary consular assistance, including Indian food and other basic amenities," the mission said.

"The Embassy is making all necessary efforts to facilitate their safe return to India," it said.

Further details about the circumstances of the kidnapping, the identities of the four Indians and their whereabouts were not immediately available.

The development comes days after three cousins from Gujarat, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia while attempting to reach the United States through an illegal route, were safely released following negotiations by Gujarat Police.

The trio had left for the US on September 20, a police official said. Their families later alleged that the three had been held captive in Ethiopia and that their kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

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