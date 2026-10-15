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India slams US lawmaker Jayapal over 13cr voter purge claims

Thu, 15 October 2026
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US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has strongly pushed back against recent statements made by US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal concerning India's democratic framework and electoral procedures.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra responded to remarks by the Indian-origin US Congresswoman regarding the omission of voters' names from draft electoral rolls, stating, "The remarks by @RepJayapal on India's electoral and political processes are unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs. India is a vibrant democracy, with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections. Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions."

Jayapal had earlier drawn criticism following her remarks on India's electoral procedures, during which she alleged a sweeping removal of citizens from electoral rolls.

"I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls," Jayapal stated in a post on X, marking the first instance of a US legislator commenting publicly on the matter.

The Democratic representative from Washington state further indicated her support for peaceful demonstrations aimed at countering what she termed "anti-democratic efforts in India".

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