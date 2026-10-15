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In a first, a Bengal CM wants Durga pujas to follow 'sanatani' traditions

Thu, 15 October 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called on Durga Puja organisers to follow 'Sanatani' traditions, saying his government would support those who preserve religious customs and the state's cultural heritage.

Adhikari made the remarks on Wednesday while inaugurating a prominent Durga Puja in Behala, south Kolkata. He said West Bengal was hosting 58,000 pujas this year, an increase of 13,000 over the previous year.

"The state government is committed to supporting puja organisers who adhere to religious customs and uphold West Bengal's cultural heritage. Worshippers must follow the scriptures while worshipping the goddess. Stick to 'Sanatani' traditions," the chief minister said.

He also highlighted his government's approach to celebrating the festival, drawing a contrast with the previous administration's practice of organising a Durga Puja carnival on Red Road after Dashami.

"In a departure from the previous government's practice of holding a Durga Puja carnival on Red Road after Dashami, we held a spectacular event at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to invoke the goddess," Adhikari said.

Later in the day, he inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by Sruchi Sangha in New Alipore. The event saw chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maa Durga'.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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