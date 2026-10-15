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Imran Khan to move HC against notice asking him to leave country

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Actor Imran Khan is preparing to move the Bombay High Court against a Mumbai Police notice asking him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued over his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, held in solidarity with the agitation in Delhi.

Khan, a US citizen, is expected to file the petition by Friday or Monday through his lawyer, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

The plea is likely to argue that neither the Immigration and Foreigners Act nor the rules framed under it expressly prohibit Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from taking part in protests. It describes the police directive asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country as "drastic".

After the petition is filed, Khan's lawyer is likely to seek an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

The notice follows Khan's detention on October 10, when he joined a demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Khan, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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