'I am really very happy about Imran Khan's 'leave India' notice'

16:02

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has expressed his views after Mumbai Police issued a notice asking Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, following his participation in a political protest in Mumbai.



Last week, Imran, who reportedly holds a US passport, had participated in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.



Reacting to Mumbai Police's notice to Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Ashoke Pandit told ANI that he is "happy" about the decision, adding that those who are not citizens of the country should educate themselves about their rights before taking to the streets to protest.



"I am really very happy ...because when you don't have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country, you go all out to see to it that our country is defamed. So, it can be under certain instructions by people who are enemies of our country within and outside, across the borders. So, you came on the streets to fight for your rights without realising it, without being educated to know what rights you have. So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country," he expressed.



On Saturday, Imran was detained by Mumbai Police while he was protesting.



Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands.



He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.