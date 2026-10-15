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Hrithik Roshan's cameo from Jailer 2 leaks online

Thu, 15 October 2026
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18:02
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
It was an open secret before Jailer 2's release that Hrithik Roshan would make a cameo in the Rajinikanth-starrer. Now that the film is in theatres, fans who have watched the movie in the early shows have been sharing clips of his scenes online, particularly his moments with Rajinikanth.

The cameo marks Hrithik's Tamil cinema debut and reunites him onscreen with Thalaivar after a gap of 40 years. 

The two last worked together in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, directed by Hrithik's grandfather, J Om Prakash. Hrithik was a child actor in the film, playing Rajinikanth's adopted son.

Apart from Hrithik, Jailer 2 features cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, who reprise their roles from the first Jailer. Directed by Nelson, the film has taken off to a thunderous start at the box office and has also received fairly decent reviews.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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