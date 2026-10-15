House collapses after blast in Varanasi, 2 children and woman rescued

22:46

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A house collapsed following a loud blast in the Paigambarpur area here on Thursday, after which a woman and two children who were trapped under its debris were rescued, police said.



Two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, they said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Rajesh Pandey said a loud blast occurred in the house for reasons that are yet to be ascertained, causing it to collapse.



Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena said police officers, NDRF and SDRF teams, and fire service personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the collapse in the Sarnath police station area and launched rescue operations.



Two children and a woman were found injured during the rescue operation and were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.



According to an eyewitness, the woman who was initially reported to be trapped under the debris was among those rescued.



No one is now believed to be trapped under the rubble. However, NDRF and SDRF teams, along with other personnel, remain at the site as a precautionary measure, Meena said.



Preliminary information suggests that firecrackers were manufactured and stored in the house, he said, adding that further legal action was being taken in the matter.