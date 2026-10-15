Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

House collapses after blast in Varanasi, 2 children and woman rescued

Thu, 15 October 2026
Share:
22:46
File image
File image
A house collapsed following a loud blast in the Paigambarpur area here on Thursday, after which a woman and two children who were trapped under its debris were rescued, police said.

Two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Rajesh Pandey said a loud blast occurred in the house for reasons that are yet to be ascertained, causing it to collapse.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena said police officers, NDRF and SDRF teams, and fire service personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the collapse in the Sarnath police station area and launched rescue operations.

Two children and a woman were found injured during the rescue operation and were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to an eyewitness, the woman who was initially reported to be trapped under the debris was among those rescued.

No one is now believed to be trapped under the rubble. However, NDRF and SDRF teams, along with other personnel, remain at the site as a precautionary measure, Meena said.

Preliminary information suggests that firecrackers were manufactured and stored in the house, he said, adding that further legal action was being taken in the matter.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams US lawmaker Jayapal over 13cr voter purge claims
LIVE! India slams US lawmaker Jayapal over 13cr voter purge claims

'13 cr deleted, 2% win margin': Dipke alleges poll 'setting'
'13 cr deleted, 2% win margin': Dipke alleges poll 'setting'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes by allegedly deleting over 13 crore voters. They have demanded the resignation of Chief Election...

Yogi renames Atiq Ahmed's stronghold, plans homes for poor
Yogi renames Atiq Ahmed's stronghold, plans homes for poor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming of Kasari-Masari, a former stronghold of gangster Atiq Ahmed, to Shrikrishnapuri. The area in Prayagraj will see the construction of 1,200 homes for poor families on...

Imran Khan to move HC against 'Leave India' notice
Imran Khan to move HC against 'Leave India' notice

Actor Imran Khan, a US national and OCI cardholder, plans to challenge a Mumbai police notice in the Bombay High Court. The notice, issued after his participation in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, demands he leave...

'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'
'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, Shaurya Chakra, on an epic 8-month voyage around the globe crossing four continents, three oceans, three Great Capes and Point Nemo, the remotest part of the earth.