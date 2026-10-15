Himachal medical college suspends 9 MBBS students for ragging

19:57





They were instructed to keep their eyes down while speaking to the seniors and to greet them by saying "namaste, doctor sahab".





They were also given a specific format for introducing themselves.



During the investigation, the university's Anti-Ragging Committee recorded statements from eight junior students, including the complainant, who confirmed that the seniors had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.



A university spokesperson said the seniors denied the allegations.



While the complaint did not involve physical assault or abuse, the act of imposing such instructions upon the junior students was classified as ragging, he said.

Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur suspended nine second-year MBBS students for two weeks and fined three students Rs 50,000 each and six others Rs 25,000 each following a ragging incident involving a first-year student, officials said on Thursday.According to the complaint filed by the first-year MBBS student from Delhi, he and other juniors were called to a senior's rented PG room near Bhota Chowk.