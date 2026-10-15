He was Priyanka Gandhi's Malayali Acchan

10:26

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared this picture and post in the aftermath:



"Cheruvayal Raman called me his daughter when I met him, and he touched my heart."



From then on, I teased him and called him my Malayali Acchan. When we last spoke to each other a month back, he wanted me to go and meet him. I promised that I would, but I had to cut short my trip to Wayanad because of events in Delhi so I missed meeting him thinking that I would return soon. When I heard about his passing today my heart sank.



"My Malayali acchan was wise, dignified and bold in thought and action. He wanted more for his people, he refused to accept less. His mind could not tolerate discrimination and injustice. He showed me his awards and honours with sadness in his eyes - he said they would mean nothing to him until his people could live better lives. He was a genius in his knowledge of paddy and agriculture and he understood the great value of his own culture and tradition. He was proud of his heritage and lived it with every breath.



I will miss my wise friend and keep his teachings in my heart for always. India has lost a noble son."









Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, known as 'Guardian of native Paddy', passed away at 74 yesterday.