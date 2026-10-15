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HC bans motorboats on Dal Lake in Kashmir

Thu, 15 October 2026
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The high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has banned fuel-powered motorboats and jet skis from being plied on Dal Lake till further order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri on Wednesday issued the order on a petition filed by Mohammad Rafiq Mir.

"In the larger interest of justice, taking a comprehensive view of the submissions made, it is directed that the respondent authorities LCMA, Tourism, and Police shall ensure that no motor boat, whether it be a shikara motorboat or Jet Ski which operates by fuel, is operated in the Dal Lake until further orders," the bench said in the order.

The court also directed that any violation of the order will be seen as contempt of court.

"Therefore the officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations," the order read.

The bench observed that the court is convinced that at a time when lake systems have become a growing concern for civilisation, steps are being taken to exclude activities which would cause pollution.

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