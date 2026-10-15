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Happy Mushroom Day!

Thu, 15 October 2026
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18:07
An Ooty mushroom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Timothy A Gonsalves/Wikimedia Commons
An Ooty mushroom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Timothy A Gonsalves/Wikimedia Commons
It's World Mushroom Day.

Do you know which is the mushroom capital of India?

Answer: Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

The HP town is known as Mushroom City of India for its role in fostering mushroom growth in the country.

The Directorate of Mushroom Research is located at Solan and the area produces good-quality mushrooms. The institute doles out mushroom-growing advice and looks at what India can further do with mushrooms.

Mushrooms are widely grown in India and the BBC says India could become a mushroom superpower. In 2022, India produced 2 per cent of the world's mushroom crop but the yield keeps expanding. The main world producers are China, the US and Netherlands.

Several types of popular mushrooms -- button (85 per cent), oyster, enoki, portobello, shiitake -- grow across India, as well as many rare and precious wild varieties and morels. Top mushroom-producing states are Bihar (42 tonnes in 2023-2024), Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

Eating mushrooms is highly beneficial. Read about it:  Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

Mushroom recipes are also the tastiest. Try them:

The Absolutely Yummy Mushroom Paratha

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