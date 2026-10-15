Govt plans BS-VII emission norms for small goods delivery vans from 2030

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The government has proposed introducing Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) emission standards for motor vehicles used for carriage of goods from April 1, 2030, according to a draft gazette notification.



According to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the new rules would apply to category N1 vehicles, primarily motor vehicles used for carriage of goods and having a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3.5 tons, manufactured from April 2030.



It invited public comments for 30 days before considering the draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.



India currently follows Bharat Stage VI standards, introduced nationwide in April 2020, which significantly tightened vehicle-emission requirements and brought the country closer to international regulatory practices.



BS-VII standards would be introduced in three phases, with additional requirements taking effect in April 2032 and April 2035.



The proposed norms set stricter limits for harmful pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter, and will not affect existing vehicles or their life, including those compliant with BS-VI standards.