Global AI, tech selloff: Can India win back FIIs?

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





-- Rediff News

Led by fears of more tightening and further increase in US interest rates on the back of higher-than-expected inflation print, AI stocks took a heavy beating across Nasdaq overnight and in South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei this morning.Incidentally, this global tech selloff has created hope among some investors that India may receive some capital flows from investors pulling out of overvalued artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks as India's growth valuation becomes attractive again.Among these experts, V Anantha Nageswaran, the government's Chief Economic Advisor, has argued that India could benefit if the AI boom falters."If the AI boom stumbles, India is well placed to gain," Nageswaran said, adding that "the absence of an AI trade could turn out to be India's strength," during the SBI-Amundi India Investor seminar.Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has also acknowledged the possibility of a benefit from an overseas correction in AI valuations."If they were to happen in advanced countries... it may have a positive impact in terms of capital inflows," Malhotra said, referring to corrections in valuations of AI-stocks.Vinay Jaising of ASK Private Wealth offered a pointed view in areport published October 12."And once the AI trade becomes a non-AI trade for the world, India will look a favourite," Jaising said.The FIIs have sold stocks worth Rs 5.74 lakh crore from Indian equities since October 2024 when the Indian markets peaked, including Rs 3.08 lakh crore this year alone.At 11 am on October 15, IST, the Kospi index in South Korea has lost 7.8 per cent, with Samsung Electronics losing 8.2 per cent and SK Hynix crashing 10.8 per cent.Similarly, the Nikkei 225 in Japan lost nearly 4.5 per cent and SoftBank Group, a major shareholder of Open AI, lost 9.1 per cent.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index on Wall Street lost 1.9 per cent on Wednesday, with NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices losing significant amounts.