Former customs official shot dead in Bihar

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 68-year-old former customs official was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar's Bhojpur district on the morning of October 15, Thursday.The police said that this prompted a protest by locals demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.Ram Kumar Singh, a former assistant commissioner of customs who served as the Bihar state president of Kshatriya Mahasabha from Shahabad, was attacked near the eastern gate of Jain College in Arrah town at around 7 am.The assailants were wearing masks and opened fire on Singh before fleeing the scene, Bhojpur superintendent of police Awadhesh Dixit said."The assailants came on a motorcycle, fired at least 7-8 rounds at Singh and fled the spot. He was taken to Arrah Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Dixit said, adding that Singh had left his house with his son for a morning walk to Ramna Maidan shortly before the shooting.Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.According to the SP, Singh's family told police that he had received threats in connection with a land dispute and had previously faced an attempt on his life. Police have not publicly established whether the dispute was linked to Thursday's killing.Investigators have collected evidence from the crime scene for forensic examination and are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers, Dixit said.An FIR has been registered at Nawada police station, and a search is on to apprehend those involved, another police officer said.Following the killing, local residents staged a demonstration outside Arrah Sadar Hospital, calling for strict action against the perpetrators.The police have yet to announce any arrests or disclose further details about the suspected motive for the shooting.