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Flooding and heavy rains kill 2 in Istanbul

Thu, 15 October 2026
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17:01
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Istanbul has been flooded due to torrential rainfall affecting daily life in the city, with at least two people killed in the deluge. 

Hundreds of people stranded at their workplaces were rescued throughout the night. The downpour has continued until October 15, Thursday.

The rains on Wednesday night flooded homes and businesses, inundating roadways and subways, stranding vehicles and causing traffic. According to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, this has been the highest amount of rain since 1985.

Among the two deaths that occurred, one was a 14-year-old electrocuted after stepping in a puddle, and a 34-year-old slipped on a sidewalk and hit their head.

As per the governor's office, educational institutes will be suspended on Thursday, and an advisory to stay at home has been issued.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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