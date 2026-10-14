Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Ex-Veep Dhankhar invited to RSS' Vijayadashmi event

Thu, 15 October 2026
Share:
00:29
image
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual event to be organised on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur next week.

According to the RSS, Dhankhar has been invited as a guest for the event which is organised every year on Vijayadashmi to mark the organisation's foundation day.

This year's event, to be organised at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground on October 20, will also mark closing of the RSS' centenary year.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest at the event to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Sangh said.

"This year, the invited guests for the Sangh's Vijayadashmi celebration, marking the conclusion of its centenary year, will be former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General for the Midwest India region," the RSS said.

On Dhankhar being invited to the event, the Congress took potshots at the Modi government, saying that the 'ecosystem is at war with itself'.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year.

TOP STORIES

Meerut blue drum murder: Sahil, Muskan sentenced to death
Meerut blue drum murder: Sahil, Muskan sentenced to death

A Meerut court has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla to death for the brutal murder of her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered body was found concealed in a blue drum filled with cement.

SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR today
SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures on Thursday regarding alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls....

Court cites Mahabharata while sentencing Muskan, Sahil
Court cites Mahabharata while sentencing Muskan, Sahil

A Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, invoking the Mahabharata in its decision. The court deemed the crime "extremely cruel and grave," with the verdict...

Can Imran Khan Be Deported For Taking Part In Protest?
Can Imran Khan Be Deported For Taking Part In Protest?

The controversy surrounding actor Imran Khan's participation in a Mumbai protest, and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's demand for his deportation, raises critical questions about the legal rights of Overseas Citizen of India cardholders to...

Bihar CM: Lord Ram asked PM, 'When will I get a home?'
Bihar CM: Lord Ram asked PM, 'When will I get a home?'

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary recently made a statement suggesting Lord Ram was 'asking for a home' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided houses to millions. He linked the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to PM...