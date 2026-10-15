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Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal's political party is called...

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Pic: @divyamittal_IAS/X
Pic: @divyamittal_IAS/X
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from service, on Thursday announced her political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, and said it will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In a video message on X, Mittal said the party will focus on making people central to policymaking and ensuring that the government remains accountable to them throughout its five-year term, rather than only on election day.

"Politics rules over you. In Jan Neeti, you will be the ones who rule," she said, announcing the party's name and its decision to contest the state polls due early next year.

Mittal, an alumna of IIT Delhi, IIM Bengaluru and a former Wall Street trader, resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a 13-year career on August 30. She announced her entry into politics on September 29.

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