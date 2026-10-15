Drought in Maha: Pune to cut Khadakwasla water use by 20%

21:36





The existing 10 percent reduction will continue for the Pavana dam, which has 95 percent water stock.



The Maharashtra government has already directed a 10 percent reduction in water use from dams, while district-level committees have been authorised to take additional measures wherever necessary, the collector said.



The administration is planning water utilisation up to August 31, 2027, instead of June, in view of the possibility of delayed rainfall next year, he said.

The Pune district administration has decided to reduce water use from the Khadakwasla dam system by 20 per cent amid drought conditions and concerns over a possible delay in the next monsoon, collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday.The administration has also set October 20 as the deadline to complete crop damage assessments across all 13 talukas of the district, so that affected farmers receive government assistance before Diwali, he said.Dudi clarified that the 20 percent water-use reduction applies only to the Khadakwasla dam system, which currently has 82 percent usable water stock, and not to the entire district.