Doval discusses safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iran

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The two sides also discussed regional situation and international developments, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his bi-weekly media briefing.





The telephonic conversation that took place on October 12 focused on the prevailing security situation in West Asia.





Jaiswal was asked the details about the outcome of the conversation, and if India raised the issue of attacks on Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.





"Regarding the conversation that our National Security Advisor had with his counterpart in Iran, this conversation happened on October 12. National Security Advisor spoke to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, His Excellency Dr Mohsen Rezaei," he said.





"They discussed bilateral issues. They also discussed regional situation and international developments. And during the meeting, the safety and security of Indian seafarers was raised, as the safety and security of Indian tankers was also raised," Jaiswal added.





New Delhi has maintained that the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf are 'completely unacceptable and must cease immediately'.

New Delhi also asserted that it remains committed to doing the best for the welfare and well-being of Indian nationals abroad. India has been consistently calling for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.





New Delhi has also been concerned over spate of attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.





When asked about the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken about it at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Both sides remain engaged on this particular matter for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, he said.





India and the US are continuing to engage to iron out differences on the proposed trade deal, and negotiations are heading towards a 'landing point', Jaishankar said on Tuesday, while noting that the core fundamentals of the bilateral strategic partnership remain unchanged.





Asked if the H-1B issue and the recent comments made by the US vice president will be raised during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit to India, Jaiswal just said 'several issues of bilateral nature will be discussed'.





Rubio will travel to India next week to further strengthen energy cooperation, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.





Jaiswal was also asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Canada, and whether the bilateral trade deal is likely to be concluded before the visit.





On the trade deal, Jaiswal said the fifth round of negotiations happened in Ottawa a week ago or so, and both sides remain committed to a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).





Modi, after a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday, said he had a 'warm and productive' conversation with him and both leaders agreed to build on the 'positive momentum' in bilateral ties.





Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on a working visit to India, on Wednesday met Modi. The PM said they had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology and energy.





Asked about the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council raising issues related to recent communal incidents, Jaiswal said, "It is our expectation that such issues will be addressed by the Bangladeshi side."





On the Home Ministers' Meeting of BIMSTEC here on Tuesday, the MEA spokesperson said, "We had participation from all BIMSTEC countries, and post the conversation, the meeting, a Delhi Declaration was also adopted, wherein the commitment of all the BIMSTEC countries to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas including fight against terrorism, counter-narcotics measures, and anti-money laundering cooperation."





"It is our expectation that with this inaugural dialogue, there will be a stronger security cooperation among all members," he said.





On the recent comment made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva over the recent detention of thousands of protesters in Delhi, he reiterated that it was 'unwarranted' and at the same time 'unacceptable because it amounts to interference' in India's internal affairs.





They have, it seems, an approach of 'extreme selectivity' and if they continue on this path, then obviously, it will lead to loss of faith in multilateralism, Jaiswal said, adding that at the same time, it 'undermines their credibility as an organisation'.

The issue of safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers figured in the recent phone conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.India on Wednesday condemned the string of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, saying the 'totally unacceptable' acts need to cease immediately.