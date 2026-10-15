Despite strong profits, Netflix to cut nearly 1,000 jobs

12:27

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





-- REDIFF NEWS

Despite reporting strong profits, Netflix plans to cut about 6 per cent of its workforce, affecting nearly 1,000 positions, as the streaming company mulls wider organisational changes.Co-chief executives Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos announced the job losses in a memo to employees on October 14, Wednesday, reported Associated Press.In the memo obtained by The Associated Press, Peters and Sarandos wrote that decisions like these are never easy, not taken lightly.The company's product, technology, legal and human resources teams are expected to be the most affected, it is reported.The executives said the business remained strong but stressed the need to be "disciplined about where we prioritise our people and resources" as Netflix invests in future growth and "high impact areas to improve our service". The company declined to comment further on the job cuts.The move comes as Netflix reports higher profits, supported by membership sign-ups and price increases.In the second quarter, the company recorded a profit of $3.4 billion and revenue of $12.56 billion, increases of 9 per cent and 13 per cent respectively compared with the same period last year.However, its forecast for the third quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations. Netflix is due to report those results next week.The streaming market competition is steadily intensifying. Netflix accounts for 19 per cent of the market, according to the latest data from streaming guide JustWatch, while Amazon's Prime Video and Disney+ remain significant rivals.The competitive landscape is set to shift further following the completion of Paramount's $81 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery last week. Both HBO Max and Paramount+ are now under Skydance, which plans to combine its streaming platforms into a single service over time.Netflix had initially agreed to acquire Warner's studio and streaming business late last year but withdrew its offer in February.Regulatory filings show that Netflix had about 16,000 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2025. The latest reductions represent its biggest round of job cuts in years, The Wall Street Journal first reported.