Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi police files details of security measures, metro restrictions during Oct 10 protest with SC

Thu, 15 October 2026
Share:
10:39
image
Delhi Police has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the police have taken the necessary steps to comply with the Supreme Court's directives.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated in the affidavit that the police have provided details of their actions regarding maintaining law and order and security arrangements in sensitive areas.

In view of the protests proposed at Jantar Mantar and other areas of New Delhi on October 10, 2026, the police reviewed the security arrangements.

According to the police, there are several important government institutions in Delhi, and vigilance was necessary due to VVIP movements, diplomatic visits, and other major events.

The Delhi Police had sent a proposal to the DMRC to keep the entry and exit gates of 45 metro stations closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 to 6:00 PM on October 10.

The reason cited for this was the apprehension of crowds moving toward sensitive areas and the potential disruption of law and order.

The police had also requested a reduction in the frequency of metro trains.

On October 10, the Delhi Police wrote to the DMRC to lift the restrictions and resume normal metro train operations from 10:00 PM. In the affidavit, the police stated that the Supreme Court's directive regarding the metro had already been implemented.

Information was provided regarding the traffic diversions implemented on several major roads and intersections from 6:00 AM on October 10 and 11.

The public was advised to plan their travel in advance, avoid non-essential journeys, and keep checking traffic police updates. The police stated that 88 diversion flex signboards were installed for traffic management. The police stated that internet services were not disrupted.

According to them, only mobile internet services were restricted in accordance with set regulations in view of law and order. These restrictions were being reviewed based on the situation.

The Delhi Police stated in the affidavit that no one was illegally detained under the court's directives. The police also mentioned that lawyers, journalists, and other professionals were not prevented from performing their duties.

According to the police, action was taken against those who were violating the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India
LIVE! Mumbai police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India

Govt apologises to SC over Delhi protest restrictions
Govt apologises to SC over Delhi protest restrictions

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for imposing restrictions in Delhi ahead of an October 10 protest, stating there was no deliberate non-compliance with the court's order. The...

Mass shooting plot at US Hindu Temple foiled, teen held
Mass shooting plot at US Hindu Temple foiled, teen held

A 19-year-old man, Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested in Illinois for allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship. Authorities recovered a manifesto with white supremacist ideologies and references to violence...

LIVEBLOG: Early Updates of Jailer 2 Review
LIVEBLOG: Early Updates of Jailer 2 Review

Get live updates about the film Jailer 2 releasing October 15 starring Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Meet American Singer Mary Millben, Modi Supporter
Meet American Singer Mary Millben, Modi Supporter

American singer Mary Millben has become a prominent figure in Indian political discourse due to her outspoken support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using social media to defend him against critics and appeal to young Indians, despite...