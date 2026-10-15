Delhi HC to hear plea to stop tomorrow's CJP protest

11:50

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking to stop a protest planned by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at Connaught Place's Central Park on October 16.



Senior advocate Sacchin Puri sought an urgent hearing before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, arguing that the park was not an appropriate venue for the demonstration.



"A protest is called in the heart of Connaught Place Central Park. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," Puri told the court.



The bench noted that the Supreme Court was also scheduled to hear matters relating to protests during the day. It asked the counsel to inform the other parties and return at 2.30 pm.



Dipke has urged "patriots" to assemble at Central Park in the heart of Delhi's commercial district on Friday and carry the national flag. He alleged that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been "jailed for unfurling the Tricolour".



The call for the protest came after a court remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody. The two were subsequently lodged in Tihar Jail over allegations that they had violated their peace bonds and trespassed into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest site.



Central Delhi has seen a series of large demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society organisations since June-July this year. The protests have addressed several issues, including concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.