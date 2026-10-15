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Delhi HC gives go-ahead for CJP's Connaught Place tiranga yatra tomorrow

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora hold a joint presser
Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora hold a joint presser
The Delhi High Court has refused to pass an order restraining CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

Dipke has urged people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday to hoist the national flag. He alleged that activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been jailed for hoisting the Tricolour.

In a post on X, Dipke called on patriots and those who take pride in the national flag to join the gathering, writing, "Lehra do Tiranga."

Emphasising the significance of the Tricolour, he said, "Let these people -- these autocrats -- know that our Tricolour is our pride and hoisting it is not a crime."

Dipke also said he was prepared to face the possibility of being jailed for organising the protest but would not back down from his plan to hoist the national flag.

"I might be jailed after this, but I am not worried about that. The Tricolour is my pride, and I will certainly hoist it," he said.

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