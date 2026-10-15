Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Data centres must be treated as strategic infra: NITI Aayog

Thu, 15 October 2026
Share:
09:03
image
Data centres must be treated as strategic infrastructure, not just investment projects, NITI Aayog said on Wednesday.

The Aayog, in a report titled 'Data Centre Evaluation Framework to Help States Plan for Sustainable Growth', further said common standards, templates and guidance from the central government can support data-centre growth across states.

It added that a practical guide is needed to enable data-centre growth while protecting local systems, securing measurable public value, and maintaining clear accountability throughout the project lifecycle.

The report pitched for identifying readiness gaps, responsible entity and completion date, together with a lifecycle and decommissioning plan for setting up data centres.

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog CEO Anurag Jain said that good thing is that all the states are coming up with the policies to attract data centres.

"To my understanding, nine or 10 states have already shown initial interest," Jain said. He said India is one country which has taken a path of sustainable development.

India's growing data-centre sector presents an opportunity to attract investment, strengthen the nation's growing AI economy and build domestic technological capabilities. However, data centre projects also require significant amounts of electricity, water, land, and supporting infrastructure. States need a structured approach to assess these requirements alongside the economic benefits of proposed investments.

Goldman Sachs projects that AI capex will more than double from $765 billion this year to $1.6 trillion by 2031, totalling $7.6 trillion cumulatively, across compute, data centres, and power.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt apologises to SC over curbs during Delhi protests
LIVE! Govt apologises to SC over curbs during Delhi protests

Mass shooting plot at US Hindu Temple foiled, teen held
Mass shooting plot at US Hindu Temple foiled, teen held

A 19-year-old man, Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested in Illinois for allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship. Authorities recovered a manifesto with white supremacist ideologies and references to violence...

SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR today
SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures on Thursday regarding alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls....

Bihar CM: Lord Ram asked PM, 'When will I get a home?'
Bihar CM: Lord Ram asked PM, 'When will I get a home?'

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary recently made a statement suggesting Lord Ram was 'asking for a home' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided houses to millions. He linked the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to PM...

Who will take custody of Muskan's infant daughter?
Who will take custody of Muskan's infant daughter?

Ten-month-old Radha's future is uncertain after her mother, Muskan Rastogi, was sentenced to death for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, in the 'blue drum' case. Radha has been living with Muskan in Meerut district jail since...