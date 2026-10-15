Cong takes potshots at govt after RSS's invite to Dhankhar

08:54

The Congress on Wednesday took potshots at the Modi government after former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was invited by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a special guest at the annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur, saying that the 'ecosystem is at war with itself'.



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year.



'On July 21, 2025, the PM and HM suddenly, in a matter of a few minutes, forced the resignation of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom they had got elected three years earlier.



'The Vice President had been a strong critic of the Modi Government's continuing neglect of the demands of farmers. The PM-HM duo are so petty that Mr Dhankhar has still not been allotted a house to which he is entitled,' he alleged in a post on X.



Dhankhar had suddenly resigned as vice president of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, citing medical reasons.



'To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,' Dhankhar had said in his letter to the President.



Ramesh said, 'Now the RSS has invited the former Vice President as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on October 20th. Clearly the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels.'



According to the RSS, Dhankhar has been invited as a guest for the event, which is organised every year on Vijayadashmi to mark the organisation's foundation day.



This year's event, to be organised at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground on October 20, will also mark the closing of the RSS's centenary year.



Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest at the event to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Sangh said.