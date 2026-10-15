CJP backs actor Imran Khan over 'Leave India' notice

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-- REDIFF NEWS

CJP activist Abhijit Dipke on Thursday questioned what he described as a double standard, comparing American singer Mary Millben's support for the BJP with the restrictions faced by Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an OCI cardholder.In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can't say anything against the BJP."The controversy comes after Mumbai Police issued a 'Leave India' notice to Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, asking him to leave the country by October 28. The actor reportedly holds an American passport.Khan had taken part in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was detained by the police on Saturday while participating in the demonstration.According to the information provided, proceedings have been initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he took part in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.After his detention, Khan posted a photograph on social media that appeared to show him sitting inside a police van. "Apparently I'm going for a drive," he wrote in the caption.Speaking to reporters, the actor said he had come to the protest as a resident of Mumbai and was not there to press any particular demand. He questioned why people's freedom of movement was being restricted and their voices suppressed."I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," he said.Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had called for Khan's immediate arrest and deportation, alleging that his participation in the protest violated the conditions governing OCI status and visa rules.Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police relating to Khan's speeches at the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He accused the actor of misusing his OCI status to participate in what he termed an illegal political agitation.Speaking to the media, Somaiya also accused Khan of displaying what he described as "political extremism". He alleged that the actor, an American citizen holding an OCI card, had violated the conditions attached to his status by taking part in the protest.