China's Many Bridges Going Abroad

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View of the just-opened New Yalu River Bridge, which connects China's Dandong New Zone and North Korea's Sinuiju, as seen from the China side. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters





China's mega bridge projects are world-renowned and they are leaders in building bridges.

With the opening of the 3 km-long, four-lane, cable-stayed New Yalu Bridge, China now has 9 bridges that cross international borders, making it one of the few countries with so many bridge borders.The New Yalu Bridge, over the Yalu river, whose opening was much delayed, connects China with North Korea at Dandong in Liaoning and Sinuiji in North Korea. That's the sixth bridge connection China has with North Korea. It is the largest bridge border crossing between the two nations and will boost trade.China has also built bridges connecting it with Russia -- Blagoveshchensk-Heihe Bridge across the Amur river, in the far eastern corner of China and Russia, that opened for passenger vehicles in 2025 and Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye railway bridge, opened in 2022, which is a key transport passage between the two countries.Nepal and China are also linked by a bridge since 1964 at Kodari and Zhangmu, traversing the Bhote Koshi river -- the Sino Nepal Friendship Bridge.