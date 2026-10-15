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China Sets Up First Military Air Base Abroad

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Laos's Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, January 6, 2020. Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters
Laos's Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, January 6, 2020. Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters
China has set up its first foreign air base in Laos. The outpost set up as a training centre for the Laos air force lightly encircles Vietnam which has an on-off relationship with China, reports The Times London. 

Its runways can be extended to serve Chinese military jets to enhance Chinese strategic influence in South East Asia. 

Eight Chinese fighter aircraft are already stationed at the base, according to satellite pictures analysed by Reuters.

China already has a base in Djibouti, Africa and jointly operates a naval base in Cambodia.

Laos shares borders with Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China and Cambodia.

The base was originally set up by the CIA during the Vietnam War.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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